PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,326 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 2.0% of Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,782,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,723 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,697,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1,981.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,037,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,248,000 after buying an additional 987,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after buying an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.37.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $5.61 on Thursday, hitting $136.37. 8,602,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,364,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.21 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

