Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the January 30th total of 23,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

PFMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFMT. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Performant Financial by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 8,289,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 941,415 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Performant Financial by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 895,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 429,909 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Performant Financial by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 268,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 75,604 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Performant Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Performant Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFMT stock remained flat at $$1.02 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 13,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,906. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05. Performant Financial has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $54.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

