Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Short Interest Update

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the January 30th total of 15,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 65,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.24. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PESI. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 59,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 262,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. 25.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

