Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PPIH) Short Interest Up 69.5% in February

Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PPIH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 69.5% from the January 30th total of 5,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PPIH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Perma-Pipe International has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.46 million during the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 5.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 432,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 214,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 45,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 31.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Perma-Pipe International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

