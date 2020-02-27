Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,100 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of Perrigo worth $14,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRGO. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Perrigo by 343.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Perrigo by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Perrigo by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $60.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.12. Perrigo Company PLC has a twelve month low of $40.68 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

In related news, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $126,293.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,313.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.