Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,015.91 ($39.67).

PSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,830 ($37.23) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,830 ($37.23) to GBX 3,630 ($47.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,096 ($40.73) to GBX 3,275 ($43.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,050 ($40.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

LON PSN opened at GBX 3,078 ($40.49) on Thursday. Persimmon has a 52 week low of GBX 1,444.50 ($19.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,328 ($43.78). The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,028.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,469.40.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

