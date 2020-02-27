Petrofac (LON:PFC) Given New GBX 433 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Petrofac (LON:PFC) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 483 ($6.35) to GBX 433 ($5.70) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Petrofac to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 430 ($5.66) in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 740 ($9.73) to GBX 595 ($7.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oddo Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 383 ($5.04) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 390 ($5.13) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Petrofac from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 489.07 ($6.43).

Petrofac stock opened at GBX 327.31 ($4.31) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Petrofac has a 1 year low of GBX 333.51 ($4.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 530 ($6.97). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 367.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 391.02.

In other Petrofac news, insider George J. Pierson purchased 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 394 ($5.18) per share, with a total value of £5,003.80 ($6,582.22).

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

