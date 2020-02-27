Petrofac (LON:PFC) Price Target Cut to GBX 365 by Analysts at HSBC

Petrofac (LON:PFC) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at HSBC from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 365 ($4.80) in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Petrofac from GBX 740 ($9.73) to GBX 595 ($7.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oddo Securities cut their target price on shares of Petrofac from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 383 ($5.04) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Petrofac from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 390 ($5.13) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Petrofac from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petrofac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 489.07 ($6.43).

Shares of PFC opened at GBX 327.31 ($4.31) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 367.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 391.02. Petrofac has a twelve month low of GBX 333.51 ($4.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 530 ($6.97).

In other Petrofac news, insider George J. Pierson purchased 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 394 ($5.18) per share, for a total transaction of £5,003.80 ($6,582.22).

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

