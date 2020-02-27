Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,668,000 after buying an additional 221,248 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 999.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 74,955 shares during the period. Halsey Associates Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 73.8% during the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 18,822 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 20,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.10. 52,570,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,609,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $187.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.36.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

