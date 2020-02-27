Phantasma (SOUL) Trading Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 27th. In the last week, Phantasma has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. One Phantasma token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Gate.io, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $458,299.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io.

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Bitbns and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

