Pharming Group (PHGUF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Pharming Group to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

PHGUF stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. Pharming Group has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and produces human therapeutic proteins for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of angioedema attacks in patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) in Europe, the United States, Israel, European Union countries, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.