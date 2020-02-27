Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Given New $22.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $20.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOC. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Physicians Realty Trust stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.19. 1,858,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,197. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.48. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 84.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $107.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, EVP Mark D. Theine bought 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $92,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 47.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

