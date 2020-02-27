Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $107.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.57 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 10.61%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Physicians Realty Trust stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.82. The stock had a trading volume of 318,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,197. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.48. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 82.44, a PEG ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

In related news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $92,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Theine purchased 2,650 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.10.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

