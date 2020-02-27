Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Upgraded by Capital One Financial to “Overweight”

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was upgraded by Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $18.50. Capital One Financial‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DOC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

NYSE:DOC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $20.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $107.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.57 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Theine acquired 2,650 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $95,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 385,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 167,639 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,083,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after acquiring an additional 29,724 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 324,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 27,164 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 14,471 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,517,000 after acquiring an additional 348,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

