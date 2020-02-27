Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires 4,750 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 450.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

A traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,879,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.41. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $90.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.33.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total transaction of $1,242,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,077,709.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,049 shares of company stock worth $5,499,936 over the last 90 days.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

