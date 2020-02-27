Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires 4,800 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,850,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,286,000 after acquiring an additional 703,830 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in Ball by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 22,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 9,543 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ball by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Ball by 205.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 519,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,840,000 after acquiring an additional 349,738 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $429,843.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,508,853.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $596,226.10. Insiders sold a total of 65,986 shares of company stock valued at $4,560,944 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLL shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, February 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.01.

Shares of Ball stock traded down $3.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,989,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,120. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $53.72 and a 52-week high of $82.82. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

