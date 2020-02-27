Picton Mahoney Asset Management Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 179.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,180 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,477,000. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,329,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 84.1% in the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 377,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,282,000 after buying an additional 172,602 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,129,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,335,000 after buying an additional 126,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 272,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after buying an additional 101,082 shares in the last quarter.

IEUR stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.77. The company had a trading volume of 711,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,531. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $42.98 and a 52 week high of $50.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average of $47.45.

