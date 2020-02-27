Picton Mahoney Asset Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.08% of Watts Water Technologies worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,139 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total value of $204,958.98. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.32.

Shares of WTS stock traded down $2.17 on Thursday, hitting $95.81. 238,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.55. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $114.45.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $400.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.98 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.80%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

