Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys New Shares in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock traded down $7.01 on Thursday, reaching $182.28. 4,175,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.49. The firm has a market cap of $68.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.76. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $152.99 and a 1-year high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EL. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $223.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.05.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

