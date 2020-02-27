Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys New Shares in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 228,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.97% of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter valued at $10,788,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 169,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 47,050 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 153,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 44,010 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 126.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 41,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $456,000.

VIXY stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.06. The stock had a trading volume of 21,987,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,078,069. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $28.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91.

