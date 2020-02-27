Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys Shares of 35,700 Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 35,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.07% of Q2 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Q2 by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Q2 by 11.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE QTWO traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.86. 681,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,567. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $64.10 and a 1-year high of $93.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.50. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Q2’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QTWO shares. Roth Capital raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Q2 from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stephens upgraded Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Q2 from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 14,650 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,277,333.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,644,968.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 5,025 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.04, for a total value of $437,376.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 70,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,155,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,475 shares of company stock worth $10,466,629. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

