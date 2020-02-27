Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys Shares of 55,300 DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 51.0% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 10,957,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,260,000 after buying an additional 3,703,155 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,285,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,408,000 after buying an additional 949,304 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,226,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,704,000 after buying an additional 320,036 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,943,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,061,000 after buying an additional 788,742 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 8.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,164,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,404,000 after buying an additional 88,948 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DXC traded down $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $23.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,267,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,023. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.05. DXC Technology Co has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $67.62.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DXC. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DXC Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.79.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

