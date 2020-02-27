Picton Mahoney Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,875 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,725 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. Argus increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.94. The stock had a trading volume of 17,863,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,317,827. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.71 and a 1 year high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,887.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,603.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,879,808.84. Following the sale, the president now owns 66,718 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,356.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,223 shares of company stock worth $6,181,347. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

