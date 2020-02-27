Picton Mahoney Asset Management Grows Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 494,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,440,000 after buying an additional 106,597 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $383,989,000 after purchasing an additional 112,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total transaction of $151,144.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,809,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,490 shares in the company, valued at $15,553,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.73.

NYSE DECK traded down $7.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $173.92. The company had a trading volume of 488,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,787. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $130.19 and a fifty-two week high of $203.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $938.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

