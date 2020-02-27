Picton Mahoney Asset Management Grows Holdings in MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 472.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 515,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.71% of MDC Partners worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 73,779 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 356.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 175,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 136,850 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of MDC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in MDC Partners by 647.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 120,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

MDC Partners stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.02. 175,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,313. The stock has a market cap of $155.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.50. MDC Partners Inc has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MDC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

MDC Partners Company Profile

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

