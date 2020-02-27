Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $1.64 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 171,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,917,000 after acquiring an additional 10,916 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,520,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 267,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 356.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,980,000 after acquiring an additional 110,973 shares in the last quarter.

IEF traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.96. 8,629,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,386,501. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.57 and a 1-year high of $116.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1533 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

