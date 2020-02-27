Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $2.18 Million Holdings in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 338.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 14.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $5,339,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRAH has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $94.26. 815,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $113.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 0.97.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $800.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.91 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

