Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,630 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,241,057,000 after acquiring an additional 990,207 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 43.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,320 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $193.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $169.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.17.

LULU stock traded down $17.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $220.70. 2,829,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,832. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $141.01 and a 52-week high of $266.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

