Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,182,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,078,000 after purchasing an additional 148,834 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BFAM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.40.

In related news, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $1,012,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,313.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $3,947,915 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded down $8.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.55. 721,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,419. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.40 and its 200-day moving average is $156.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.27. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $121.43 and a 52 week high of $176.98.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

