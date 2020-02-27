Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $3.46 Million Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 63.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,540 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Msci were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Msci during the 4th quarter worth about $589,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 72,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,616,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Msci during the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total value of $743,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,508,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Msci to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $324.00 target price (up from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Msci has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.50.

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $8.25 on Thursday, reaching $297.36. The stock had a trading volume of 968,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,546. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $291.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.21. Msci Inc has a 12 month low of $179.45 and a 12 month high of $335.43.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. Msci had a net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 285.06%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Msci Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

