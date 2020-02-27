Picton Mahoney Asset Management Increases Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 135.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 56,400 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 337.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.71. The company had a trading volume of 14,929,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,678,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.25. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on General Motors from to in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

