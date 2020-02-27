Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $1.38 Million in Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CenturyLink Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in Aecom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aecom by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 10,690 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Aecom during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aecom during the fourth quarter valued at $993,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aecom in the fourth quarter valued at $5,682,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.11. 2,764,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.67. Aecom has a twelve month low of $28.96 and a twelve month high of $52.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.84.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $32.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 869.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aecom will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aecom news, insider John C. Vollmer sold 30,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $1,308,787.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACM. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Aecom in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Aecom from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Aecom from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet cut Aecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

