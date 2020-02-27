Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $1.79 Million in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,479 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,025 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,030 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,607,000 after buying an additional 14,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 35,933 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX traded down $5.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,531,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 660.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.37. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $137.78 and a twelve month high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Argus cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.76.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.