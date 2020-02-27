Picton Mahoney Asset Management Lowers Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 633,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,317,000 after purchasing an additional 22,665 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 38,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.60.

In other news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total transaction of $1,827,900.00. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $1,529,969.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,360.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,894 shares of company stock worth $4,956,322 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR traded down $4.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,149. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.37 and a fifty-two week high of $136.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.14 and its 200-day moving average is $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

