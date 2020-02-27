Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of New Relic from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of New Relic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

NEWR traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.90. 1,694,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,591. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. New Relic Inc has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $109.00.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. New Relic had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that New Relic Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $101,819.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $583,015.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,670 shares of company stock worth $3,404,110. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

