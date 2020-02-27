Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $4.38 Million Investment in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,264,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,685 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 1,095.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,369,000 after acquiring an additional 343,010 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in AMETEK by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 419,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,864,000 after acquiring an additional 282,990 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in AMETEK by 631.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 237,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,733,000 after acquiring an additional 205,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,418,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,400,633,000 after acquiring an additional 204,374 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

NYSE:AME traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.36. 1,974,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,716. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.78 and a 200 day moving average of $94.35. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.91 and a 12 month high of $102.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.37%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $104,335.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,555.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $199,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,358,633. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,275 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AME. ValuEngine cut shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Langenberg & Company cut shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.40.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.