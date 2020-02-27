Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,504,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $398,867,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 444.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 70,600 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,527,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 12,008 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE IAA traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,448. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.82. IAA has a 52 week low of $34.96 and a 52 week high of $51.74.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IAA shares. CJS Securities upgraded IAA to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of IAA in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

