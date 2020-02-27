Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nevro by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Nevro during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Nevro by 4.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Nevro by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVRO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nevro from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.77.

Shares of NVRO traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,435. Nevro Corp has a 1-year low of $42.82 and a 1-year high of $148.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.10 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.18. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 50.68% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $114.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.83 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 2,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $333,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

