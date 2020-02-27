Picton Mahoney Asset Management Raises Holdings in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 89.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Barton Investment Management bought a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth $1,258,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Avalara by 3,310.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 149,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 144,729 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVLR traded down $3.64 on Thursday, hitting $82.97. The company had a trading volume of 978,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,456. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -129.64 and a beta of 0.46. Avalara Inc has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.54.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $107.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.09 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVLR shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Avalara in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Avalara in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.46.

In other Avalara news, insider William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $1,783,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,601.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $1,342,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,205 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,620. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

