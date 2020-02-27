Picton Mahoney Asset Management Reduces Stock Holdings in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its position in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60,900 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.07% of First Bancorp worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 6.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 703,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 42,595 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 24.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,923,000 after acquiring an additional 394,989 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the third quarter worth $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 101.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 258,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 130,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 334,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBP traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.14. 2,397,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,172. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $164.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FBP. Citigroup downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

First Bancorp Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

