Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 14,200 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded down $3.71 on Thursday, hitting $205.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,593,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,075,288. The company has a market capitalization of $521.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.35.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. HSBC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.29.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

