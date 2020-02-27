Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 19,850 Shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its stake in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,850 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Post were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Post in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Post by 459.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POST shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Post from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.70.

In other news, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $356,433.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at $356,433. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 15,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $1,649,760.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,430,483.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:POST traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.60. 980,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,704. Post Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $94.19 and a 12-month high of $113.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 75.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.37.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.38). Post had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

