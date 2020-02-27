Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 23,600 Shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CYBR. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Cyberark Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Cyberark Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Cyberark Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CYBR stock traded down $2.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.62. The company had a trading volume of 962,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,686. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.50. Cyberark Software Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $94.30 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.53%. Cyberark Software’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Cyberark Software in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Cyberark Software in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. First Analysis lowered Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cyberark Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.95.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

