Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 4,000 Shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its stake in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,276,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 296,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,018,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,199,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,184,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFG stock traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.19. 549,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,529. American Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $93.75 and a 12-month high of $115.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

