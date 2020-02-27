Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $2.45 Million Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Allergan by 12.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,814,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,205 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Allergan in the third quarter worth approximately $605,844,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Allergan by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,432,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,943,000 after acquiring an additional 23,936 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Allergan by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,395,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,695,000 after acquiring an additional 764,091 shares during the period. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Allergan in the third quarter worth approximately $219,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AGN shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.72.

Shares of NYSE AGN traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $189.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,765,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,646. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. Allergan plc has a 1-year low of $114.27 and a 1-year high of $202.21.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Allergan’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

