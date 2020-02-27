Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $3.15 Million Position in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 87,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.10% of United States Cellular as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,848 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after buying an additional 12,998 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 10,489 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

USM stock traded down $1.86 on Thursday, reaching $29.91. 213,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,425. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average of $35.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.74. United States Cellular Corp has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $51.21.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 3.13%. United States Cellular’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised United States Cellular from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.10.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

