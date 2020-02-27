Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADS. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.81.

Shares of ADS traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.70. 1,180,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $86.25 and a twelve month high of $182.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.56.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

