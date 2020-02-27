Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 69,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,972,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,775,000 after purchasing an additional 469,538 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the third quarter worth $8,310,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,690,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 67.2% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 16,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETFC traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,151,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,732,450. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $57.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.62.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

ETFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $1,453,192.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,264.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

