Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,200 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 464,072 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 132,782 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 715.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,322,397 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $106,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792,636 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,090,040 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $51,373,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 416,067 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after acquiring an additional 196,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LPX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific to $35.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,890,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -363.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average of $28.10. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $21.82 and a 52-week high of $34.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.45 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 156.76%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.