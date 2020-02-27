Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 538.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 1,509.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TIF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair downgraded Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Tiffany & Co. to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

TIF stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.00. 4,433,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,403. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $78.60 and a twelve month high of $134.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.56.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 50.22%.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

